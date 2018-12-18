BlackRock Inc. Has $298.64 Million Stake in Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Childrens Place worth $298,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of PLCE opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $90.35 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

