Blink Charging (BLNK) and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (WEICY) Critical Contrast

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $2.50 million 20.16 -$75.36 million N/A N/A WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR $22.43 billion 0.39 $1.36 billion N/A N/A

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging 965.14% 4,449.22% 152.49% WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blink Charging does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blink Charging and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 0 1 0 3.00 WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blink Charging presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blink Charging beats WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of March 20, 2018, it had approximately 14,165 charging stations. It has a strategic partnership with Hubject GmbH. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments. The company offers heavy duty trucks, construction machinery, and passenger vehicle diesel engines; heavy-duty trucks; heavy-duty gear boxes; forklift trucks and warehouses technology services; and supply chain solutions. It also provides spark plugs, axles, chassis, air-conditioner compressors, hydraulic controlling parts, etc. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Ballard Power Systems Inc. for fuel cell electric vehicles in China's heavy duty motive market. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Weichai Group Holdings Limited.

