Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $9.58 million and $18,111.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00049593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003052 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,480,630 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

