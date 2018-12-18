BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0033

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $10,944.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.02197890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00142748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00182132 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028577 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028543 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,613,594 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.