Blue Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,391.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $563,144.00 and $71,391.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.10733590 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00030927 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

