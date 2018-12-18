BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 10265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (BKEPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.75” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/blueknight-ener-ut-ltd-partn-int-s-bkepp-hits-new-12-month-low-at-5-75.html.

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

