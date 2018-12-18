BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 418.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $29,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,671 shares of company stock worth $2,732,005 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-has-2-76-million-position-in-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.