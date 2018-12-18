BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in Extended Stay America (STAY)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 147,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 76,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 293,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

STAY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

