BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.11 ($73.38).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

