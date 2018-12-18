Boeing Co (BA) Stake Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 544.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 22,056.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 43,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $316.13 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $293.01 and a one year high of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

