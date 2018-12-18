Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 304.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 286,346 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 492.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.46.

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

