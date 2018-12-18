Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

