Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Position Lifted by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 2.6% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Position Lifted by Coe Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah-position-lifted-by-coe-capital-management-llc.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.