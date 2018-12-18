Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OAK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth $548,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $478,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.
In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 186,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $883,621.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 677,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,644.
NYSE OAK opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oaktree Capital Group
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.
