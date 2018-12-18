Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OAK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth $548,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $478,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

OAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 186,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $883,621.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 677,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,644.

NYSE OAK opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/bramshill-investments-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-oaktree-capital-group-llc-oak.html.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.