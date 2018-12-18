Bramshill Investments LLC Has $959,000 Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 67,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,814,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,207,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,525,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,301,000 after purchasing an additional 404,637 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

