BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BNTGY. ValuEngine lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

