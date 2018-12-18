Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,824 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2,173.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

