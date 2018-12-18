BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 44,487 BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BB. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in BlackBerry by 65.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $114,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $119,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in BlackBerry by 94.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 253.33 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

