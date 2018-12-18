BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,326 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at $1,366,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 54.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,039,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Avnet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,326 Shares of Avnet (AVT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-sells-10326-shares-of-avnet-avt.html.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.