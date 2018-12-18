BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 13,610 Shares of Fortis Inc (FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fortis by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,529,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fortis by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,612,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 648,382 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

FTS stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.14. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

