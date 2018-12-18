Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,367,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,308,000 after buying an additional 831,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 553.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 601,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,185,000 after buying an additional 509,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,315,000 after buying an additional 472,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,102,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $27,774,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,182,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $879,072.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

