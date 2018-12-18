Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $473.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.30 million and the highest is $488.56 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $528.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNTR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Venator Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 20,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,168,000 after buying an additional 1,082,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,112,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,729,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after buying an additional 99,325 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1,048.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,776,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 1,621,579 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,804. The company has a market capitalization of $411.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.54. Venator Materials has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

