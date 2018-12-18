Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,440,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,112 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 4,812,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,577,242. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

