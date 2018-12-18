Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (TLRY) to Announce ($0.14) Earnings Per Share

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tilray’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $175.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tilray an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Northland Securities lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Tilray from $62.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

TLRY stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

