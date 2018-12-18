Brokerages Expect Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of WY stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.26%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 27,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 162.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.