Brokerages Set Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Price Target at $69.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

NGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Natural Gas Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 76,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.80 million, a PE ratio of 165.36 and a beta of 1.31. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

