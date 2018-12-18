Brokerages Set Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) PT at $93.50

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. GARP Research raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.69). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.90%. The firm had revenue of $440.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 777.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Overstock.com by 30.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,024,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after buying an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 564.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Overstock.com by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.