Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (SREN) Price Target at $98.41

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 98.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 101.70 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Commerzbank set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

