Brokerages Set Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Price Target at $67.50

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. 63,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,040. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.85. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,813.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $123,844.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,798. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zendesk by 683.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,070,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 934,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 87,251.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zendesk by 369.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 746,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Zendesk by 275.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 707,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

