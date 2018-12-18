Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwest Airlines Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Friday, December 14th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the airline will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $49.39 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,798.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

