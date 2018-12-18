Brokers Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.06 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a net margin of 36.43%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

