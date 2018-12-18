Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $381,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

