Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 5,143 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 24,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $162.31 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

