Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $123.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/brown-brothers-harriman-co-has-3-83-million-holdings-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.