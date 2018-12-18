Brunswick (BC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NYSE:BC opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Stayer purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $169,538.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $364,609.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Brunswick by 207.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 4,476.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

