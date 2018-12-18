BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,601 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.18%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/bryn-mawr-trust-co-sells-1601-shares-of-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.