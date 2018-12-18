BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,935 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

