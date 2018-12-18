BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,025.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $984.00 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/btr-capital-management-inc-has-17-94-million-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.