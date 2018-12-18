Buckle Inc (BKE) Director Sells $75,070.52 in Stock

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $75,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BKE opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.37 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Buckle’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,356,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,896,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,418,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 9.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,047,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

