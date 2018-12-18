BUMO (BU) Price Reaches $0.0818 on Top Exchanges

BUMO (CURRENCY:BU) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. BUMO has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.63 million worth of BUMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUMO coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, BitForex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, BUMO has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BUMO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.02313288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00148933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00187810 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026860 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026974 BTC.

BUMO Coin Profile

BUMO’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. BUMO’s official Twitter account is @BUMOproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUMO is www.bumo.io. The Reddit community for BUMO is /r/BUMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BUMO Coin Trading

BUMO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Hotbit, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.