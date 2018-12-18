BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $3.05 Million Position in Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,800 shares during the quarter. Corporacion America Airports accounts for approximately 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 128,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth about $481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 324,952 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 218.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 42,580 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAAP opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.23). Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Corporacion America Airports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Corporacion America Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

