BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 2,208 Shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (EEMV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 348,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

EEMV stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT has a twelve month low of $980.00 and a twelve month high of $1,213.06.

