BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 9,586 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Building Products by 552.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 480,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 406,710 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Continental Building Products by 69.2% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Building Products by 56.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

In related news, Director Edward M. Bosowski bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Continental Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBPX shares. ValuEngine cut Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Continental Building Products from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 9,586 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/bw-gestao-de-investimentos-ltda-sells-9586-shares-of-continental-building-products-inc-cbpx.html.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.