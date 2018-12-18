Byotrol’s (BYOT) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Byotrol (LON:BYOT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BYOT stock opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Byotrol has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

In other news, insider John Thomson Langlands bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

About Byotrol

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

