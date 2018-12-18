Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,333 Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Walt Disney by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,386 shares of company stock worth $9,793,499 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/cadence-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-17333-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.