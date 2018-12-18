Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.71

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

