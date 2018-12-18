CalAmp (CAMP) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for CalAmp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.39. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.36 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,586.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $436,140. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 361,001 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

