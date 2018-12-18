CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $91.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.54 million and the lowest is $88.27 million. CalAmp posted sales of $93.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $378.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.76 million to $388.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.13 million, with estimates ranging from $370.67 million to $416.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $491.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

In other CalAmp news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,136,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $436,140. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 242.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

