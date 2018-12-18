California Resources (CRC) Trading Down 7.4%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $18.41. 106,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,161,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 5.43.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $828.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold M. Korell acquired 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $53,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,603.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold M. Korell acquired 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,445.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 156,881 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in California Resources by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

