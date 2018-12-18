Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

CPE stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

